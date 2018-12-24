Last week 21 Savage had social media on fire with the release of his latest project I Am > I Was and keeping his buzz humming into this week is a brand new release that his fans have been waiting for.

Linking up with Travis Scott, Savage dropped “Out For The Night – Part 2” just in time for Christmas so y’all have a new track to bounce to while chugging on the eggnog and opening up presents.

Check it out below and have a safe and happy holidays.

21 Savage Drops Travis Scott Featured “Out For The Night – Part 2” [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

