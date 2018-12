Biness Man E came right in time for the season of celebration with “In My Mode.” Self-directed, the latest visuals from the DC artist highlights Washington DC’s nightlife with cameos from Backyard Band’s frontman, Big G.

Following the Stadium night club anthem “Booty For Dancing” feat. Young Jitta x Produca P, In My Mode is the last single of 2018 from the Relentless EP.

