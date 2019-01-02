Marine Dies From Gunshot Wound While On Duty At Barracks In Southeast DC

An investigation is underway after a marine died from a gunshot shot while on duty at on New Years Day Southeast Washington. The incident happened at the Marine Barracks Marine Barracks at the intersection of 8th and I in Southeast. The shooting was “confined” to the barracks and was no threat to the general public.

USMC says a Marine was killed in a shooting inside Marine Barracks Washington this morning. Official statement below; no other details about how the Marine was shot. pic.twitter.com/eoLLI9dAtO — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) January 1, 2019

As of press time, the victim wasn’t identified. “The command’s priorities are to take care of the Marine’s family and friends,” said Col. Don Tomich, the barracks’ commanding officer, in the release.

The police say it appears that a gun accidentally discharged.

The scheduled New Year’s Serenade was canceled because of the tragedy.

