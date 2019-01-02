CLOSE
What Were The DMV’s Favorite Netflix Shows In 2018?

16 Shows Were The Most Watched In The District

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

It was a lot of “Netflix and Chilling” in the DMV in 2018 and it shows, especially in Washington, D.C. HighSpeedInternet.com released the list of the most watched shows from the streaming service in 2018 from each state and you would be surprised what The District was viewing. D.C. hand plenty of shows that were on their TV screen. In fact, a whopping 16 shows tied for the most watched Netflix shows in the commonwealth. They are:

American Vandal

Arrested Development

Black Mirror

BoJack Horseman

Dear White People

GLOW

House of Cards

Jane the Virgin

Jessica Jones

Mad Men

Maniac

Queer Eye

Sense8

The Crown

The Good Place

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Marvel reigned in Maryland and Virginia. The now-canceled shows Luke Cage and Daredevil was the most watched show in Maryland and Virginia.

What were the most watched shows on Netflix in 2018? Here’s the top 20:

“13 Reasons Why”

“Money Heist”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Black Mirror”

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”

“Stranger Things”

“Atypical”

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Elite”

“Insatiable”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“BoJack Horseman”

“Sense8”

“Dark”

“Altered Carbon”

“Big Mouth”

“Santa Clarita Diet”

“Marvel’s Luke Cage”

“Cable Girls”

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

What Were The DMV’s Favorite Netflix Shows In 2018? was originally published on woldcnews.com

