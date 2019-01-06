Yung Bleu Plans To Put A Bigger Spotlight On Alabama [Exclusive Interview]

Before he hit the stage at the Filmore, rapper Yung Bleu paid Little Bacon Bear a visit at 93.9 WKYS. The two talk about his big 2018, his fans what you can expect from him in 2019.We also get into a hilarious conversation about dressing. Is it Blue Cheese or Ranch?

Check out the interview and let us know what you like!

