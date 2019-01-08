Girl With the Longest Name EVER

Today in Silly Ass News on Angie Ange in the Morning, OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) is uploading old footage from the iconic Oprah Show. One episode in particular has gained a lot of attention.

There has been a law passed that you can’t have a name longer than the space provided on the birth certificate. So this record will forever be in the hands of Jamie… you know the rest. But we have so many questions, I mean was it worth it? How has the job application process gone? What has she named her children? What is she doing now? We need answers!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: