Two Maryland Sisters, Both Furloughed Start Cheesecake Business

Two Maryland sisters who are currently being affected by this terrible Government Shut Down, have launched a business selling cheesecakes to help keep the lights on!

Nikki Howard, who works with the FDA and her sister Jaqi Wright, with the DOJ, has taken it upon themselves to provide for their families as they both have husbands who can’t work due to disabilities.

Jaqi says the idea came about just after the New Year’s holiday when her mother said, “Girl, you could sell cheesecakes!”

Looks like they also sell yummy sweet potato cheesecakes too.

You can take a peek and support their business through Facebook, Instagram and thefurloughcheesecake.com

