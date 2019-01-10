You most likely know Tyler Lepley as Benny Young from Tyler Perry’s The Haves And The Have Nots. But, he’s staring in TVOne’s new romantic comedy called Threes Complicated.

In the film, his character Sunny finds himself in a position that most guys can relate to, at the bar “trying to save the beautiful girl.” Things started out with a fling between Sunny and the woman at the bar, Deja. After that great weekend he didn’t expect to see her again. But things got awkward when he realizes that Deja is his new girlfriend’s mom.

Threes Complicated airs on TVOne this Sunday.

Tyler Lepley Stars In TVOne’s ‘Threes Complicated’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

