Mystikal Still In Jail Awaiting Rape Trial, Could Get Bail Next Week

Mystikal is still in jail awaiting trial for rape and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2017. However, the former No Limit may finally have the money needed to bail out shortly.

Back in September 2017, Mystiakl was indicted for rape and kidnapping after he turned himself. He’s maintained his innocence but has remained locked with $3M bond.

You may recall the rapper was booked in 2017 for first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping after he turned himself in following a Louisiana woman who came forward.

He’s been behind bars ever since (almost a year and a half), but people around him have recently rallied and he could be set free soon, pending his trial in May.

Mystikal’s attorney, Joel Pearce, tells TMZ … his client’s friends and family have been raising money to help post the $3 million bail. But, what really helped is a new music deal.

Tim Yazbeck, another attorney for the rapper, tells TMZ … Mystikal has a new record deal for 3 unreleased albums and he’s hoping to get an advance within days.

It’s no coincidence that the record label’s name is still unknown considering the circumstances of the man they’re giving a deal.

Previously in 2003, Mystikal pled guilty to sexual battery—serving about 7 years in prison before his release in January 2010.

