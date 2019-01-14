Damon Dash Storms Off Red Carpet Due To ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Questions, Allegedly

Damon Dash hit up WEtv’s “Hip Hop Thursdays” event in Los Angeles and was on the red carpet. But reportedly, he was in no mood to discuss the Surviving R. Kelly documentary and in turn his relationship with Aaliyah.

Reports Page Six:

“When media outlets asked him to comment … he became visibly upset and stormed off the carpet,” a spy said.

Dash dated the late singer Aaliyah, whom Kelly married when she was only 15.

Dash attended the event celebrating “Growing Up Hip Hop and Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” with girlfriend Raquel Horn, daughter Ava and son Boogie Dash, who is featured on the show. Master P, Romeo Miller, Soulja Boy and Pepa were also there.

We patiently await any video of Dash breaking out because in 2019 if there’s isn’t a visual, it didn’t happen.

