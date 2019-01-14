Man Killed While Shoveling Snow

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
Baltimore City Police are investigating three weekend homicides. At approximately 12:38 a.m. Sunday, Central District Patrol Officers responded to the 400 block of Druid Hill for a report of a stabbing.
Once at the location, officers located a 20 year-old man who was unresponsive. Police say he was suffering from a stab wound to the neck.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
A 43-year-old man was shot while shoveling snow in West Baltimore around 4:30 in the morning, he was taken to a hospital where he also died.
On Sunday afternoon, police say a 30-year-old man died after being shot in the chest in the 400 block of N Curley St near Orleans St. Officers found the victim just before 3:30 p.m..
Anyone with information on either killing should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Source:FoxBaltimore
