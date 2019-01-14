CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Man Killed While Shoveling Snow

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

Winter in Turkey's Bitlis

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Baltimore City Police are investigating three weekend homicides. At approximately 12:38 a.m. Sunday, Central District Patrol Officers responded to the 400 block of Druid Hill for a report of a stabbing.

Once at the location, officers located a 20 year-old man who was unresponsive. Police say he was suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

A 43-year-old man was shot while shoveling snow in West Baltimore around 4:30 in the morning, he was taken to a hospital where he also died.

On Sunday afternoon, police say a 30-year-old man died after being shot in the chest in the 400 block of N Curley St near Orleans St. Officers found the victim just before 3:30 p.m..

Anyone with information on either killing should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

Man Killed While Shoveling Snow was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close