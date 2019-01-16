Veda Loca In The Morning: So Jazzi Black Trying To DJ Now? [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Jazzi Black is a woman of many talents. She started out in the company as a Senior Digital Content Producer. Within months, she leveled up and joined the Veda Loca in the Morning show as an on-air talent. And now…. she’s trying to DJ.

Seems like JKruz, Veda, and DJ Kayotik were feeling some type of way about that. Check out this hilarious video, shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

