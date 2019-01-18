Metro Says They Lose $400K A Day During Shutdown

This shutdown is creating major problems for Metro. The transportation authority sent a letter asking for a solution to the shutdown, saying it’s losing $400,000 each weekday the federal government remains closed!

According to FOX 5, Senators from VA and Maryland offered the following statement:

“At a time when Metro already is undertaking substantial, disruptive projects to improve safety and reliability, President Trump’s shutdown is jeopardizing the health and stability of the entire Metro system. This wasteful, destructive shutdown must come to an end.”

Metro also pointed out that this current shutdown is putting “$638 million in federal transit funding in jeopardy.”

