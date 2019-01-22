CLOSE
J. Cole Erases All Instagram Photos

[1/21] J. Cole erased all the content off his Instagram to draw attention towards the upcoming single “Middle Child”. Set to release on Wednesday, January 23rd at 9:00PM.

So far we aren’t sure if this is an unreleased record off of the upcoming Dreamville compilation album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, or from an anticipated 6th solo studio album.

New single coming 1/23 @ 9pm. Cole x @tminus

We do know it’s produced by, T-Minus – also responsible for “Kevin’s Heart” and 2 Chainz’s “Proud“. Outside of the anticipation of albums, J. Cole is nominated for two 2019 Grammy Awards including Best Rap/Sung Performance (with 6black) & Best R&B Song (with Miguel).

