MLK Jr. Day; a day of Service & Basketball

WKYS and Urban One are no strangers to helping in our community; especially on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This is a day to honor the message and legacy of this great leader. The KYS family went out to the streets to touch, laugh and lift up those around us, just as MLK has done.

The Washington Wizards have been honored to play and host one of the featured MLK Jr. Day games for the past ___ years. This year they played against the Detroit Pistons and took home the win! After the game I was able to ask the players how it has felt playing on this day in our nation’s capital.

Ian Mahinmi rocked a “KING” shirt with images of Martin within each letter!

“Life’s most Persistent and Urgent question is, what are you doing for others?” – Martin Luther King Jr. Let us know what you did to continue the teachings and legacy on MLK Day!

