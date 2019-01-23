DMV Comedian and Instagram Influencer “ThatGirlJayCole” Receives BET Social Awards Nomination

We already know the DMV is a breeding ground for the funniest folks. We can out-joan any region while also being the home of many of the best viral skit makers; inherently making us the funniest. Argue it if you want. BET seems to agree by nominating DMV comedian That Girl Jay Cole for a BET Award in the ‘LMAO’ category of their Social Media Awards taking place in Atlanta on March 3.
I’m literally crying while typing this, I don’t even know where to begin. Thank you so much @bet for nominating me in “LMAO” category for the “BET Social Media Awards💫 and thank you so much to everyone who has voted so far!!! Man this is a dream come true.. Head over to www.bet.com or hit the link in my bio and VOTE!!! 🏆🙏🏽😭
I’m sure you’ve seen Jay Cole on your favorite social media platform yelling for Frank, cheerleading, or imitating kids. In whatever role she takes on, she NAILS it and will have you dying every time.
I've had her by on my show for Woman Crush Wednesday so I'm rooting for her!
Place a vote!