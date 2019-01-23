DMV Comedian and Instagram Influencer “ThatGirlJayCole” Receives BET Social Awards Nomination

We already know the DMV is a breeding ground for the funniest folks. We can out-joan any region while also being the home of many of the best viral skit makers; inherently making us the funniest. Argue it if you want. BET seems to agree by nominating DMV comedian That Girl Jay Cole for a BET Award in the ‘LMAO’ category of their Social Media Awards taking place in Atlanta on March 3.

I’m sure you’ve seen Jay Cole on your favorite social media platform yelling for Frank, cheerleading, or imitating kids. In whatever role she takes on, she NAILS it and will have you dying every time.

I’ve had her by on my show for Woman Crush Wednesday (Wednesday’s @ 10p on 93.9 WKYS ) so I’m rooting for her!

Place a vote!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: