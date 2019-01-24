Tory Lanez Declares Himself “THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE RIGHT NOW”

“IM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE RIGHT NOW”
Being confident in your craft is fun, but the Toronto-hybrid artist has a point right now. When he challenged the world to go bar for bar with him, no one stepped up!
Tory Lanez took to Twitter in the twilight hours of Thursday morning to vent his thoughts, even making a point to specifically mention both Pusha-T and J. Cole. “Don’t tell me nothing about Cole or Pusha-T either,” he said, adding that they are both two of his “favorite rappers” but—in his opinion—they haven’t stepped up. “I gave them both an equal opportunity to go bar for bar with me,” he said. “And they weren’t READY.”
From beef to buddies, it was announced earlier in the week that Lanez would be co-headlining with Drake in a European Tour, from early March through late April.
Interesting enough, yesterday, Pusha-T—without naming names—tweeted out a cryptic message to someone he’s heard wants to “try again.” As history plays, we assume the shot is towards Drake.
Allow me to connect the dots here..2019 is looking spicy in the world of music already.