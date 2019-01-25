The NBA‘s most elite are set to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina in a few weeks for the 2019 NBA All-Star weekend—and the starters for both squads have finally been announced.

The whole East vs. West concept is long gone with the voted team captains being King LeBron James and Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two were starters last year on the Eastern squad before James took his talents to Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the Eastern Conference starters list by Boston’s Kyrie Irving and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker in the backcourt, and Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the frontcourt. Meanwhile, James will be teaming up with Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Houston’s James Harden in the backcourt, and Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City’s Paul George in the frontcourt.

The starters were chosen by fans and a media panel, and the reserves will be picked live on TNT next Thursday. Players aside, the fire jerseys that they’ll be rocking were unveiled as well. The Jordan Brand jerseys draw inspiration straight from Charlotte’s first All-Star game in 1991.

“With the game being in Charlotte, we were presented with a great opportunity to look at the rich history of the city and its many connections to our brand,” says Jordan Brand Vice President of Design David Creech. “You see this come together with the 1991 inspiration combined with the clean black and white design language.”

Both jerseys feature clean red, white, and blue detailing for an extra pop, with each player’s respective team logo across the front in a simple white and black design.

The All-Star jerseys are currently available on Nike and the All-Star festivities begin on February 15.

2019 NBA All-Star Starters & 90s-Inspired Jerseys Revealed was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

