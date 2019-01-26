[New EP] Big Dreez by Dreezy

Dreezy Puts Chicago On Her Back

We need to stop separating “female rappers” from “male rappers” in Favorite Rapper lists because our ladies in Hip-Hop are undeniable in the competition. Chicago rapper, Dreezy, makes it super apparent from the first track all the way through the end in the new project, Big Dreez.

Dreezy took to Twitter to stress multiple times this is NOT her album-

Just a reminder that Big Dreez is not my album 😊 — 💎 BIG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) January 26, 2019

In fact the 10-track project is a reminder of lyrical exercise coming from the Aries-artist, which features collaborations from Kash Doll, Jeremih, Jacquees, Offset and Derez Deshon. Although this is the second full-length official project from her, there is no word about the complete sophomore album from the Close To You rapper.

