Today marks the born day for Three of the Biggest Hip Hop artist of all time. Rick Ross turns 43, Rakim turns 51 and J. Cole turns 34. They all represent Three different generations, from Three different places in the country. Dj Gemini, Dj Trini, J.R. Bang discuss some of their favorite songs and what makes them all relevant still in 2019.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: