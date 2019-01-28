MDOT Offering Free Rides for Federal Workers Until Feb. 1st

Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue to offer free transit rides this week for federal employees who were affected by the partial government shutdown.

In support of Gov. Larry Hogan’s #MDHelps initiative, MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn extended free transit service on MARC, Commuter Bus, and BaltimoreLink services, including: CityLink, LocalLink, Express BusLink, Light RailLink, and Metro SubwayLink for federal employees who show their federal government ID through close of transit service on Friday February 1st.

MDOT MTA is one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States. MDOT MTA operates LocalLink and commuter buses, Light RailLink, Metro SubwayLink, Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) Train service and a comprehensive Mobility (paratransit) system.

