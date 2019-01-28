National Parks Back Open After Government Shutdown

National Parks across the United States are now back open after the partial government shutdown temporarily ended last Friday.

Staff at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine will resumed regular operations on Sunday.

Statement on reopening of the National Parks following the end of the government shutdown, from P. Daniel Smith, Deputy Director of National Park Service:

Following the enactment of the continuing resolution, the National Park Service is preparing to resume regular operations nationwide though the schedule for individual parks may vary depending on staff size and complexity of operations.

Many parks which have been accessible throughout the lapse in appropriations remain accessible with basic services.

Visitors should contact individual parks or visit park websites for their opening schedules and the latest information on accessibility and visitor services. Some parks which have been closed throughout the lapse in appropriations may not reopen immediately, but we will work to open all parks as quickly as possible.

We appreciate the support of state and local partners nationwide who stepped up to offer support to national parks. We are grateful to have the dedicated men and women of the National Park Service back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks.

