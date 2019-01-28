People across social media are praising the actions of one Baltimore man.

Instagram user @MasteringLife posted the below video of an exchange between him, a young man and a Baltimore Police officer at the corner of Washington Blvd and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. According to the video, the officer was holding on to the teen’s backpack until MasteringLife stopped and made sure the young man knew his rights.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time. Check out how it all unfolded below.

Viral Video Shows Man Helping Teen Stopped By Baltimore Police was originally published on 92q.com

