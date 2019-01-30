Did Young Dolph Sell Us A Dream? [Little Bacon Bear Exclusive]

Bacon here!

Yesterday morning – I got the call to interview one of my favorite rappers, Young Dolph so I excitedly accepted. Touring to support his album ‘Role Model’ that dropped last fall, stopping in the DMV last night to the Fillmore. Young Dolph is known and revered for being an independent artist who never signed a major deal (outside of distribution) and to his own label ‘Paper Route Empire’ throughout his musical journey. In fact, we talked in depth here in his interview about his independent status. Low and behold – immediately after Dolph leaves the radio station, he headed to Twitter to confess in a series of tweets:

I have a confession. I signed 2 deals in 2018 and signed a deal in 2015……….😞 — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) January 30, 2019

so now that it’s out that I’m not some big independent supastar, and I’ve signed 4 deals like everyone else. I wonder if all the rappers gonna stop hatin now. Sorry for shittin on u guys😞 knowing dam well i got a Major deal🤦🏾‍♂️ — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) January 30, 2019

so now that it’s out that I’m not some big independent supastar, and I’ve signed 4 deals like everyone else. I wonder if all the rappers gonna stop hatin now. Sorry for shittin on u guys😞 knowing dam well i got a Major deal🤦🏾‍♂️ — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) January 30, 2019

Now I don’t know what to take from this but that contradicts everything we had JUST talked about in the interview. Twitter’s reaction is just as confused with some fans expressing disappointment after celebrating his independent status for YEARS. Artists who are independent rely heavily on the support from their fans (streaming, word of mouth promotion etc.) to make their money. Independent means exactly that: independent.

Is Dolph selling us an empty dream? Did Dolph get hacked? Did Dolph wanna get something off his conscious? Or did a rapper I had hella respect for – just lie to me?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: