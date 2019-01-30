Rihanna Navy! I’m freaking out. My brain is in a literal frenzy because it appears that Rihanna, Queens of Queens, Mother of Shade, Breaker of Billboard Charts, and Bad Gal of the House Fenty is launching a collection of sunglasses.

Here’s how I know!

Rihanna has been out and about lately sporting the most unique pair of sunglasses. They’re not quite square and they’re not quite round. But they are quite bomb and scream “Glow up!”

Here are the terminator-styled shades perched on Rih’s beautiful face. The over-sized fit is a stark contrast to the tiny sunglasses she donned in Spring 2018.

Now, she’s onto bigger and better. All throughout January, the Bajan beauty has been breadcrumbing us to what will hopefully be a heap of gorgeous Fenty specs. One of these pair unique shades is even said to posses a “Fenty” logo on the side. This was first caught by Instagram fashion account Haus of Rihanna and later mentioned by Vogue.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rihanna posted a new Instagram story where she is donning another pair of mysterious shades while doing one of the many things she does best – posing. There’s also a voice in the background explaining what sounds like terms to an exclusive service.

What is happening here?! Is @rihanna launching Fenty sunglasses or phone cases?!?! I NEED to know where I’ll be spending my money next!!! pic.twitter.com/5bxCzWqrEZ — Sade A Spence (@SadeASpence) January 29, 2019

“Every month. The first pack this February. It’s super limited. Only available first to the fifth every month. Only for extra VIP members, so you have to become a member to get access.”

The mention of “pack” and “first to the fifth very month” has brought me to the ultimate conclusion that Rihanna is dropping an exclusive subscription-based sunglasses service in just a few days – which means get ya coins ready y’all!

You can thank me later.

Fenty Sunglasses On The Way? A Conspiracy Theory From An Avid Rihanna Enthusiast