Atlanta’s own Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on February 5th. Abrams was handpicked by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer because of her dynamic leadership and her consistent work on voting rights. Abrams is most certainly a rising superstar in politics and her response is sure to raise some eyebrows around the country.

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in on Tuesday, February 5th at 9pm ET. Abrams will then rebut Trump’s speech moments after. Let us know if you will be tuned in…

Stacey Abrams To Deliver The Democratic Response To Trump’s State Of The Union was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: