Blueface Arrested at LA Gas Station & Charged With Felony Gun Possesion

Blue Carpet Treatment to Jail

Following the news of Cash Money West’s newest signee of getting arrested on late Friday night, the rapper has been charged. At the gas station of a popular area in Downtown L.A. for robberies and violence – Police were tipped off about rappers with lots of money, jewelry, and arms. I don’t see the probable cause in investigating the scene, especially while The First Amendment allows the right for people to peaceful assemble.

Lately the Los Angeles Officers have disproportionately been cracking down on African American motorists, while the minority only makes up 9% of the city, says The L.A. Times

Upon police arrival, Blueface and crew members tossed their firearms which were soon recovered. The officers found that the guns were loaded, then resulted in the arrests of Jonathan “Blueface” Porter, and two other crewmates. Porter is booked for possession of a loaded firearm, a felony.

The rapper has been released on a $35,000 bail.

Free the Gang

Controversial LA rapper, Blueface, known for his breakout record “Thotiana” has been detained. Last night in Los Angeles, but in the twilight hours of the East Coast, tweets had started circulating around the social media of the Cash Money West artist being escorted by police in handcuffs.

Blueface has been arrested in LA. pic.twitter.com/AX6AGLjWpu — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) February 2, 2019

Details of the arrest have not surfaced yet, and since it’s the weekend, he doesn’t legally have to be charged until Monday morning. #FreeBlueface has been the popular hashtag. In lateral news, the popular “Thotiana” record is on the Billboard rise, followed up with a remix by LA neighbor, YG; and it’s confirmed by Blueface to continue the Thotiana uproar with a Cardi B feature on the way. I’m sure there will be a glorious blue welcoming mat to come home to.