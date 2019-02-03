Nicki Minaj Drops Two New Songs & The New Album Is Reportedly Ready

Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio returned and she brought 2 new tracks with it.

Minaj released the tracks “Barbie Drip” and “Barbie Gone Bad” where she spits over the Meek Mill and Drake track “Going Bad” which you can listen below.

FIrst, we have the “Going Bad Freestyle” Nicki spits “Imitating Nicki while your ghostwriter dissing me.” So who is Nicki sending shots at now?

Next, we have “Barbie Gone Bad,” which Nicki raps over Lil Baby and Gunna’s 2018 “Drip Too Hard.

Also on Apple Music’s Queen Radio Nicki announced that her 5th album is finished and a new single should be coming soon. Soulja Boy also appeared on Queen Radio and it was announced that he will be joining her on the U.S. Leg of her tour Soulja Boy. The two have also been working together so you should hear music from the duo very soon.

Nicki says her 5th album is finished and her label is ready for the first single .#QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/DNmq4NPplz — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 3, 2019

So are you feeling the new joints from Nicki?

