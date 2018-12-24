CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nicki Minaj’s Felon Bae Gets Her Name Tattooed On His Neck

Kenneth "Zoo" Petty lets Nicki know it was real.

Leave a comment
2018 MTV Europe Music Awards

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

Nicki Minaj is thoroughly in love. At least we would hope so since her felon bae went ahead and got her name tattooed on his neck. 

The aforementioned boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, got “Onika,” Minaj’s given name, on his neck in a script design. We know this because Minaj took to Instagram to show off the new ink of her “zaddy.”

We really couldn’t make this up if we tried.

But hey, best of luck to the couple, sincerely.

View this post on Instagram

💖 Ken -N- Barbie 💖

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki Minaj’s Felon Bae Gets Her Name Tattooed On His Neck was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close