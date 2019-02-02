Redskins President Bruce Allen sits down with Brian Mitchell, Scott Linn, and Doc Walker live from ATL from the Super Bowl – Bruce talks about the latest Redskins coaching move in hiring Rob Ryan, the process Jay Gruden has gone through hiring new coaches, the report of the Redskins preparing without Alex Smith next season, the offseason starting and more

Bruce Allen Talks About Redskins Latest Coaching Moves was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

