Yandy Smith Maced During Brooklyn Prison Protest [VIDEO]

Yandy Smith was maced during a protest against Brooklyn prison, that allegedly forced prisoners to live in freezing conditions.

The Brooklyn prison has been accused of not restoring its power; after an electrical fire January 27th. As we all know it has been extremely cold and the 1,600 inmates have lived in their cells, powered by emergency electricity.

Yandy stated on her instagram, ” Get up and get out there with me. You see the work and I will CONTINUE TO POST! SO THE NEXT TIME YOU SAY YANDY DOES IT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA MAKE SURE YOU ADD BUT SHE REALLY PUTS IN THE WORK AND MAKES THINGS HAPPEN! Then say to yourself “IM A LAZY SIDE LINE HATIN A$$ LAME!” because you’re not putting in any work!”

It has been reported that that the Metropolitan Detention Center will have it’s full power restored this week.

