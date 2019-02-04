Black History Month 2019: Bob Johnson

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Bob Johnson.
Birth Date: April 8, 1946
Hometown: Hickory, Mississippi
Fun Facts:
- Bob’s real name is Robert
- Bob is the co-founder of BET (Black Entertainment Television) and the founder of RLJ Companies
- Bob is the former co-owner of the NBA team Charlotte Bobcats
- Bob comes from a large family with 9 siblings
- Bob is a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity
- Bob received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree from Princeton University
- Bob has 2 children
We thank you for your contributions Bob Johnson.
