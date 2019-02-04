For the latest episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, host Joe La Puma hit up Flight Club Los Angeles with superstar DJ duo, The Chainsmokers.

Both Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall had strong opinions, as they talked Adidas hooking them up with sneakers, balling in Jordans, and cutting the Off-White tag off Virgil Abloh’s sneakers with Nike.

Plus, just like every guest on the show, the duo did some shopping. To see the full interview and get a look at all of the pairs that each member walked away with, hit the play button below:

The Latest: “What’s Poppin!” – Liam Neeson Gets Put On Blast / Soulja Boy Accused Of Assault / Update on 21 Savage!

“We Invited Gov. Northam To The Cookout But He Has To Go!” Councilman Mike Jones Shares

21 Savage’s Alleged Birth Certificate Surfaces

21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest By ICE Was Based On Incorrect Information

Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments As Told By Janet Jackson GIFs

CBS Drops First Teaser Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘The Twilight Zone’

Desiigner Calls Out Kanye West In New Instagram Rant [Video]

Big Boi Announces Dungeon Family Reunion Tour

Cardi B Talks Working Things Out And Taking It Slow With Husband Offset With Good Morning America

Man Behind Murder of Dionay Smith Sentenced to 80 Years Behind Bars

WATCH: The Chainsmokers Go ‘Sneaker Shopping’ With Complex [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: