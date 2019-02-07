CLOSE
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris In Separate Deals

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 4: Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Capital One Arena on February 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There has been a trade

The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards will receive forwards Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick.

Porter, 25, is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season. He is making $26 million this season and is owed $27.25 million next season, with a player option for 2020-21.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 29: Jabari Parker #2 of the Chicago Bulls wipes the sweat off during a timeout in the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 29, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The homecoming of Jabari Parker to Chicago ends on a sour note. The forward signed a 2 year, 40 million dollar contract (with a team option) with the Bulls in the offseasonParker, the 2nd pick in the 2014 NBA draft has been hampered by injuries in his career but looked to start fresh with the hometown Bulls but it never really got started. Before the 2018-19 season started he was regulated to the bench and then removed from the rotation even though he was healthy.

Parker did average 14 points per game in 17 games this season for the Bulls, playing 26 minutes per contest.

MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 30: Bobby Portis #5 of the Chicago Bulls in action during the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Former Bulls first-round pick Bobby Portis will bring some much-needed help in the frontcourt for the Wizards. Portis is currently averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds per game.

In a separate deal, the Wizards traded forward Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans or guard Wesley Johnson. Both trades comes right after the announcement that guard John Wall will be out for up to 12 months after rupturing his Achilles Heel after a slip and fall in his home. Next season, Wall’s four-year, $170 million extension will kick in.

Washington’s two trades will move the tram $232,000 below the luxury tax threshold.

 

Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris In Separate Deals was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

