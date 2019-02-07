93.9 WKYS’ Own Angie Ange & QuickSilva Named To The Source Power 30

The annual Source Power’s annual Power 30 radio personalities list showcases the most powerful radio jocks in Hip-Hop culture. The legendary magazine continues the tradition in 2019 and named 2 of 93.9 WKYS’ brightest stars to the exclusive list. Angie Ange and QuickSilva both appear in on this year’s issue at both 11th and 24th respectfully.

Both took the time out to speak about the honor.

Angie Ange

Woke up to some dope news that I was selected as one of @thesource#sourcepower30 radio djs …looks like I’m in great company ❤️ thank you for the love and support always… 💪🏾 DMV is reppin heavy on this list with @djquicksilva @djflexxdc @bigtiggershow(honorary member of the DMV for life) on here too! 🤗 let’s keep pushin and keep gettin it… @djmoney @dejaperez SMILE bih…we in @thesource !!!!!!!!! @angieangeam #itmustbeangieonthemic@939wkys

QuickSIlva

Thanks again to @thesourcefor ranking me in at # 11 on the #Power30list of top 30 most powerful radio Djs/Personalities in the country & most of all thanks all who tune in daily to @quicksilvashow on @939wkys & @92qjamsbmore .Also Major shouts to my sis @goangie making the list ,so well deserved sis #QuickSilvaShow#AngieAngeitm.

Congrats to both Angie Ange and the Morning and The QuickSilva Show!

