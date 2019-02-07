Chris Brown And Offset Beefing Over 21 Savage’s Immigration Battle

In less than a week, the world has been shocked to find out that 21 Savage who was once thought to be an Atlanta born rapper, is indeed a U.K. resident. The rapper who’s government name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was brought in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Sunday afternoon while being pulled over. The “Alot” rapper was said to have entered the United States with his mother in 2005 legally, but after 2006 their visas expired and they stayed in the United States. The hip hop community has rallied behind 21 glancing over the rapper’s past and demanding his freedom. The most recent hip-hop artist to back 21 is rap mogul Jay Z.

She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph (@21savage) is currently 26 years old, an engaged father of 3 children who were born in the U.S.

U.K. born Abraham-Joseph has been living in the U.S. since the age of 7. pic.twitter.com/FQQOABJ20V — Roc Nation (@RocNation) February 6, 2019

CEO of Quality Control Music “Pee” has been very vocal on 21 Savage’s immigration case. His artist Offset from the hit group Migos has also been very vocal. Cardi B’s Husband since the announcement of his arrest has been very open with his request for 21 Savage to be released. That includes celebrities….Chris Brown has struck a nerve with Offset. Chris took to Instagram to post a video of 21 Savage rapping and with voice over in British accent.

This post was the final straw for Offset and the rest was history… The jabs on social media began! Offset Commented “Memes ain’t funny lame.” Chris brown wasn’t too fond of the comments…

Here’s his response:

Even with Chris Brown’s wild response, Offset posted to Instagram snap feed and said “Coke head don’t want” and added a smoke emoji.

