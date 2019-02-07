Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale Photoshoot With Harper’s BAZAAR—Is She Playfully Shading Nicki Minaj?

Cardi B is quite clearly taking over the entertainment industry—no, it’s not just rap, it’s the industry period.

Fresh from debuting her poppin’ Pepsi commercial, Kulture Kiari’s mom is back as the unexpected cover girl for the latest issue of Harper’s BAZAAR…unexpected because, as we all know, she and Nicki Minaj got into it at the New York Fashion Week Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party, after which Cardi was criticized by the masses for not behaving better. Nicki, who at the time of the altercation stood behind security while Cardi B yelled “B*tch come here!” and threw her shoe, said the whole ordeal was embarrassing. “The other night I was a part of something so mortifying, so humiliating to go through in front of upper echelon people. It’s not about black or white—people who have their lives together,” she commented on Queen Radio.

But lo and behold, Cardi B landed her own spread with the publication—and the rising superstar may have even referenced the shoe she threw Nicki’s way. Checkmate?

Cardi, who at the time of their fight claimed Nicki “liked” foul comments about her parenting, absolutely slayed the shoot. Breathing life into some of our favorite fairytales, fans see the beauty as Rapunzel and more. But it’s the photo of Cardi B channeling Cinderella, as she runs with one shoe on that has everyone talking. Is she—and the good folks over at Harper’s BAZAAR— lightheartedly referencing the beef with Minaj? Twitter sure seems to think so… and after seeing the photos from that night side-by-side with the magazine spread, we have to admit the idea doesn’t seem too farfetched…

Inside, Cardi B. talks Offset, postpartum depression, and changes to her body following childbirth. She tells the publication it was her decision to leave her man…“No, I decided on my own,” she declares, looking me straight in the eye. “Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.” Before they broke up, Offset begged Cardi to see a therapist. “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” she says, in a firm tone of voice. “He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

She also says postpartum depression sort of snuck up on her… “I thought I was going to avoid it,” Cardi says. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

