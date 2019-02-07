Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been Traded To The Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz has been traded to the Magic in exchange for Jonathan Simmons, the Thunder’s top-20 protected first-round pick and a second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This wasn’t the only move made by the 76ers today. Via ESPN:

The Philadelphia 76ers are adding James Ennis from the Houston Rockets in exchange for draft considerations, according to multiple media reports.

Earlier in the week, the 76ers made headlines by acquiring 3 players from the LA Clippers, picking up a veteran starter in Tobias Harris.

