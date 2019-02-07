Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer Frank Robinson Dead At 83

One of the greatest players and pioneers in Major League Baseball has passed away.

Hall of Famer Frank Robinson died on Thursday in Los Angeles after a battle with bone cancer.

Robinson’s career started in 1956 after being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds. He hit a then-record 38 home runs as a rookie and won the National League’s Rookie of the Year award. In 1961 he helped lead the Reds to the NL pennant and one the league’s Most Valuable Player award. After being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 1966, he led the team to it’s first World Series and won the American League MVP, becoming the first man in Baseball history to win the award in both leagues.

In Robinson’s Baseball career he became the only player to win the MLB Most Valuable Player Award in both the National League and American League. A 14-time all-star, he won the Triple Crown, was a member of two teams that won the World Series (the 1966 and 1970 Baltimore Orioles) and hit the fourth-most career home runs at the time of his retirement. Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Robinson legacy continues after retirement, becoming the first African-American manager in Major League Baseball history. Robinson became the manager while playing for the Cleveland Indians in 1977. His management career lasted 4 decades, ending with the Nationals in 2006.

Robinson is survived by his wife, Barbara, a son and a daughter.

