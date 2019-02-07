Lil Wayne is the face of BAPE’s new collaboration with UGG and if you’re tuned in to Tunechi’s style, you know nothing makes more sense. Featuring sheepskin everything, the pieces are a perfect fit for the “Uproar” rapper, who just happens to love all things fuzzy.

In the photo above, Wayne looks happier than ever to model a pair of cozy gloves. In another press photo, he sports a tan camo jacket, lightly distressed jeans, and matching boots from the collection. “Been rocking UGG and BAPE since the beginning. This collab is next level,” Weezy said in a press release, according to Page Six.

The collection will launch in April of this year and will be available for purchase as long as supplies last at select BAPE and UGG retailers worldwide, the site reports. See what the collab is hittin’ for here.

Photo: Getty

Next Level: Lil Wayne Models New UGG x BAPE Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

