Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Cardi B

Black History continues to happen everyday. This month, we decided create a Superhero Guide To Black History Month highlighting musicians, politicians, actors and athletes of influence who are not only dominating in their crafts, but are also helping shape culture in unforgettable ways. Below is a character guide to one of our featured heroes, Cardi B.

Civilian Name: Cardi B

Super Name: Sunny B

Superpower: Unstoppable

Origin: Hip-Hop

From stripper poles to the “Love & Hip-Hop” show, Cardi B continues to show us that failure was never an option. The Bronx bred Mc who was born, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar coined herself the “regular shmegular degular” girl and fans fell in love with her transparency, no filter posts on social media and as a female rap artist that keeps breaking records.

Her first single “Bodak Yellow” topped the Billboard charts for top 100 making her the first female rapper to do this since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. Cardi B also became the first woman to have 5 top 10 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in the first week. Last April she released her album “Invasion of Privacy” making history again by being the first female artist to having 100 million streams on Apple Music in the first week.

As if breaking records wasn’t hard enough Cardi B during her performance on “Saturday Night Live” showed off her baby bump letting fans in on a secret she had been keeping. Cardi B and her husband, Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus in July of 2018. While many thought having a baby was going to end her career she showed them that it wouldn’t. She continued to make music, grace the cover of several magazines such as Billboard, Cosmopolitan and more. Cardi B recently made history again by being the first woman to take home a GRAMMY Award for best rap album.

With lyrics like “I was born to flex,” Cardi B continues to show that she’s unstoppable!

