NBA All Star Weekend Night 1: Celebrity Game

Friend of the Show, Amanda Seales made her first NBA All-Star Celebrity Game appearance! During the starting line up Amanda showed off her gymnastics skills in her entrance. She told reporters that she wanted to come on the court strong because she had no idea how she would play.

Other celebrities in tonight’s game were Quavo, who is the reigning MVP, Ray Allen, Rhapsody, J.B. Smoove, Terrance J, Dr. OZ and Bad Bunny (featured on Cardi B’s “I Like It”). There was a lot of inclusion in the roster this year with a little person and football player added on the rosters.

.@famouslos32 is not messing around. He's coming for Quavo's MVP belt early pic.twitter.com/Lt88v5Px2Z — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 16, 2019

YES there was a 4 POINT LINE!

H U N C H O D R I P 💧 pic.twitter.com/XaujqNwUrf — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2019

The game came very close at the end with 5.5 secs left in the game the Away team, with Quavo & Ray Allen were down by three. Ray Allen was fouled and it came down to those shots at the end. Ray made the first and intentionally missed the second but they weren’t able to complete the play. The Home Team won and Famous Los was awarded the MVP.

Our guy Bradley Beal made an apprearance at the celebrity game and said that he would want the players to be picked while everyone is there in person, pick up game style. He also insures that the mentality of the team is locked in on making the playoffs. We will see Beal playing on the main stage Sunday night!

