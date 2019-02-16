Diva Unfiltered: DaniLeigh Plays “This Or That” With Dominique Da Diva

Singer DaniLeigh‘s 2018 in a word was “Lit.” She released her first album “The Plan” with the highly successful single “Lil Bebe.” He embarked on a tour with fellow singer Teyana Taylor and now she is hitting the road on her own. Before the D.C. stop of her “Be Yourself Tour,” Danileigh sat down with Dominique Da Diva to keke about being on the road, who she would like to work with and play a little bit of “This or That with your Lil Bebe”

Check it out!

