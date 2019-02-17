NBA All-Star Weekend Night 2: Slam Dunk Contest and More!

Tonight was the second day of All-Star activities and it started off with an early morning of Media Day with a lot of questions surrounding Anthony Davis’ infamous list of teams. Then Team Lebron, with our Wizard Bradley Beal and Team Giannis had their practices. The TNT sports personalities held an All-Star Motorsport Challenge with Team Shaq vs Team Charles which was pretty hilarious, There were so many events today but the main attraction was tonight and it was a lot of fun!

There are three competitions that take place on Saturday night; The Taco Bell Skills Challenge, The Mountain Dew 3 Point Contest and The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Jason Tatum of the Celtics won the skills challenge.

Then Joe Harris wins the 3 point contest who wasn’t on anyones radar. Especially since the Blood Splash Brothers were also in the competition, Stephen and Seth Curry. Seth was out in the first round but Steph had a chance to win but fell short by 2 with 24 to Harris’ 26 in the second round.

Joe Harris goes perfect on his money ball rack and wins the #MtnDew3PT contest with a final round score of 26! #NBAAllStar #WeGoHard #StateFarmSaturday on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/xw7WABBHeW — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2019

Then the finale of the night was the Dunk Contest! Many people say that it hasn’t returned to the greatness it was many years ago or even since Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon went against eachother the first time in 2015. But there were some young players who wanted to change everyone’s opinion.

Diallo took home the win, I mean Dennis Smith Jr. had way too many attempts so it was only right. Plus his dunk over Shaq as superman was great. Diallo shared that he practiced that dunk with another man that was close to Shaq’s height but that was his first time doing it over Mr. Diesel himself. He also recruited Quavo for one of his dunks but said he wanted to use Dwyane Wade for that one but Dennis Smith got him first so he had to switch things up.

The conclusion of the night was that when you win one of these contest, the trophy goes to your mother! Tomorrow night is the conclusion of the weekend with team LeBron vs team Giannis.

