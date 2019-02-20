Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant’s All-Star Game Convo Has Knicks Fans Excited

Love them or hate them, New York Knicks fans are the most passionate (sometimes to a fault) fanbase in the NBA. While they are currently rooting for their beloved Knickerbockers to keep losing aka “tanking for Zion Williamson,” video footage of a conversation between Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving and Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant, have their eyebrows raised. And while it would take an excellent lip reader to figure out what was being said by the future free agents, if you asked Knick fans, they definitely were talking about the famed New York basketball franchise.

A video surfaced Monday (Feb. 18) of the two All-Stars engaged in a spirited conversation in the tunnel before hitting the court for this past weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte. At one point in the clip, Kyrie Irving puts up two fingers while saying the word “two,” leaving Knicks fans to speculate he was referring to their beloved squad having two max slots. Durant responds to Irving by shaking his head and says something, while it does look like the Celtics crafty PG might have uttered the word “max.”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last night 👀 (@jpizzy15 sent me the video) pic.twitter.com/xKXT8MPnwm — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 18, 2019

Who knows what they what they were talking about. They could have been trolling for all we know, but this kind of intrigue is one of the reasons why the NBA is the best league in the world—debate your drunk uncle. The above video clip wasn’t the only visible sign of the Team LeBron members buddy, buddy behavior. A Twitter user (definitely a Knick fan) gathered all of those moments and put it together in an amusing montage for Knicks faithful to RT and repost so that KD and Uncle Drew can see they are welcomed and love in NYC.

Knicks fans are really making Kyrie & KD montages 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8Mn3rbig9G — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 19, 2019

Add all of this to Anthony Davis confirming that Knicks are one of the teams on his list we don’t blame Knick fans for being as excited as they are for upcoming off-season despite Kevin Durant being snippy about his looming free agency.

Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant’s All-Star Game Convo Has Knicks Fans Excited was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

