YNW Melly Is A Suspect In The Murder of a Police Officer

YNW Melly is in a world of trouble. Besides the murders of two his crew members, word is the rapper is now a suspect in the murder of a police deputy.

The shooting death of the off-duty officer occurred two years ago.

Reports Vero News:

Indian River County Sheriff’s detectives believe the two Vero Beach-connected rap musicians charged earlier this month with first-degree murder in Miramar were involved in the shooting death of an off-duty deputy in Gifford two years ago, two high-ranking law enforcement sources said.

The sources, who agreed to speak only on the condition of anonymity, said the fact that Jamell Demons, also known as YNW Melly, and Cortlen Henry, also known as YNW Bortlen, were at the scene of the shooting of longtime deputy Gary Chambliss was common knowledge in the Gifford community.

According to the source most knowledgeable of the case, the two rappers were standing in a group and firing gunshots when Chambliss, who was standing about 170 yards down the street, was struck by a stray bullet.

Detectives believe one of the rappers fired the fatal shot. Capt. Tony Consalo, head of the Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations division, would not say whether either or both men are suspects, but he confirmed that detectives working the Chambliss case will attempt to talk to them.

YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

