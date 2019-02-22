CLOSE
The DMV
Southwest Planes Back In The Air After Technical Difficulties At BWI Friday

Southwest Airlines apologized to customers on Twitter Friday after flight technical difficulties Friday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the company experienced issues with a computer system that automatically uploads flight plans to the FAA and the situation was resolved fast.

Southwest Airlines told Fox Baltimore airport technology systems are performing normally and flights are boarding.

