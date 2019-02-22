Southwest Planes Back In The Air After Technical Difficulties At BWI Friday

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

Southwest Airlines apologized to customers on Twitter Friday after flight technical difficulties Friday morning.

Hi there, Michael. We're truly sorry for the delays this morning. Our Network Operations Control Team is aware of the issue and are working diligently to get you on your way as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. -Rocky — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 22, 2019

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the company experienced issues with a computer system that automatically uploads flight plans to the FAA and the situation was resolved fast.

Southwest Airlines told Fox Baltimore airport technology systems are performing normally and flights are boarding.

