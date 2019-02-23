Michael B. Jordan To Star In Film Directed By Denzel Washington

The ‘Creed’ actor is said to be starring in an upcoming film, directed by the Oscar-winning actor, Denzel Washington called “Journal for Jordan.”

Michael is not only said to be in front of the camera but behind the camera as well as a co-producer alongside Denzel through his own production company-Outlier Society.

The screenwriter of the film, Virgil Williams, is also Oscar-nominated. The story is based Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Dana Canedy’s love story with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King – who left his journal full of life lessons to their son after he was killed in Iraq.

