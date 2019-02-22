Amanda Seales Says The Same People Tearing Down Jussie Smollett Are Still Defending R. Kelly [VIDEO]

At the kick-off of the Steward Speakers Series’ Year of the Woman, actress and comedian Amanda Seales got real deep with Karen Vaughn about some the recent controversial reports and opinions surrounding some of our black male entertainers such like Jussie Smollett and R. Kelly.

In fact, she called out the black community for having a double standard when it comes to crucifying Jussie for his crimes but not R.Kelly.

“When we see the R.Kellys’ of the world, people are like your trying to tear down the black man.” Seales stated. “… the same people who are saying your trying tear down the black man about R.Kelly are throwing Jussie Smollett to the wolves.”

Seales went on further to explain the difference between both mens actions and stating that between the two, R.Kelly is not just making a mistake but choosing to be a “hurtful person.”

“They’re both brothers, they’ve both made mistakes, one of them is currently making choices, that the’s difference. At one point your not making mistakes anymore, you are making decision to be a hurtful person.”

On Friday afternoon, R. Kelly was reportedly charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois. Kelly’s first court date is listed as March 8.

