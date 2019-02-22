Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are Instructed To Pose As “Runaway Slaves”

Madison’s Trust Elementary School (not pictured above) has issued an apology after third grade students were reportedly asked to pose as runaway slaves for gym. According to reports, about 10 families complained following the “lesson.”

“A Virginia elementary school apologized after criticism over a Black History Month lesson that instructed children to pose as runaway slaves,” the NY Post states. “The principal at Madison’s Trust Elementary School acknowledged the mistake after parents complained when teachers modeled a gym exercise after the Underground Railroad.”

Following the backlash, Principal David Stewart says the school will form an “equity/culturally responsive team,” adding “The lesson was culturally insensitive to our students and families. I extend my sincerest apology to our students and school community.”

